The Corcoran Journal

09 Dec 2016

Explorers earn trophies

CORCORAN POLICE Department’s Explorers brought home three trophies from the Central Coast Law Enforcement Police Explorer Competition which was recently held in Hanford. Shown above are (L. to R.) Dalton Long, Anthony Muro, Lesley Gonzalez, Pastor Huerta, Gina Gonzalez, and Cpl. Daniel Mcalister (officer). CORCORAN POLICE Department’s Explorers brought home three trophies from the Central Coast Law Enforcement Police Explorer Competition which was recently held in Hanford. Shown above are (L. to R.) Dalton Long, Anthony Muro, Lesley Gonzalez, Pastor Huerta, Gina Gonzalez, and Cpl. Daniel Mcalister (officer).

The Corcoran Police Department’s Explorer program recently took part in the Central Coast Law Enforcement Police Explorer Competition held in Hanford. The event was hosted at the Kings fairgrounds.

A total of 26 law enforcement Explorer posts participated, with Corcoran taking nine cadets to the competition.
The event allowed the explorers to take part in different types of simulated scenarios and incidents that a police officer would encounter in the line of duty. Scenarios the explorers competed in included crime scene investigation, felony traffic stop, DUI stop, domestic violence, crisis negotiation, building search and additional team activities, including physical competitions such as obstacle courses. Explorer advisors also competed during the obstacle course.
The CPD team received a fifth place trophy in the five-person tug-of-war and a fifth place trophy in the crime scene investigation scenario. Cpl. Daniel McAllister received a fourth place trophy for the advisor obstacle course.
The explorers is a youth organization affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America that gives teens a chance to train with police officers, learning the skills necessary to serve in law enforcement. Like the Scouts, it teaches kids the importance of hard work and community service.
Anyone interested in joining the local police department’s program can contact Sgt. Pedro Castro at 992-5151, extension 500.

 

Tina Botill

