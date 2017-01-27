The Corcoran Journal

Mar Vista Resources purchased the former Homac facility on Patterson Street with the Help of Kings County EDC in March of 2016.

Jay Irvine the President and CEO said “We have been in the process of remodeling the former Homac facility to make it into a crop nutrient and surfactant production facility along with an analytical lab, that will be used for fertilizer and water testing”.

Mar Vista wants to continue to create employment opportunities for the community as they grow and expand their business headquarters here in Corcoran. Mar Vista Resources is a joint venture between Buttonwillow Warehouse, The Tremont Lyman Group and Two Rivers Terminal. It was established in 2012 with a vision to be an independent and local fertilizer formulator that provides high quality specialty nutrient and surfactant products to growers thru the agriculture retailers in the California, and Arizona markets.