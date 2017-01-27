Subscriber Login

The Corcoran Journal

Your Local News

Fictitious Business Name Statements only $75

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getRating() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 1101

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getRating() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 1062

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
27 Jan 2017

Mar Vista Resources ribbon cutting

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Mar Vista Resources held their grand opening and ribbon cutting for their new warehouse, lab, office and packing facility last month. Shown above at the ribbon cutting are (Front row, L. to R.) Executive Director of the Corcoran chamber Lisa Shaw, Jay Irvine Mar Vista President CEO, Ernie Roncoroni, Board Member, Johnny Council Board Member, City Councilwoman Pat Nolen, City Manager Kindon Meik and Corcoran Chamber Community Liasion Mike Graville, (back row) Clay Houchin, Board Chairman, Les Lyman Board Member, Roy Young Board Member and Steve Peot Board Member. Mar Vista Resources held their grand opening and ribbon cutting for their new warehouse, lab, office and packing facility last month. Shown above at the ribbon cutting are (Front row, L. to R.) Executive Director of the Corcoran chamber Lisa Shaw, Jay Irvine Mar Vista President CEO, Ernie Roncoroni, Board Member, Johnny Council Board Member, City Councilwoman Pat Nolen, City Manager Kindon Meik and Corcoran Chamber Community Liasion Mike Graville, (back row) Clay Houchin, Board Chairman, Les Lyman Board Member, Roy Young Board Member and Steve Peot Board Member.

Mar Vista Resources, a nutrient and surfactant manufacture for agriculture held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on December 12 for their new warehouse, lab, office and packaging facility.

Mar Vista Resources purchased the former Homac facility on Patterson Street with the Help of Kings County EDC in March of 2016.
Jay Irvine the President and CEO said “We have been in the process of remodeling the former Homac facility to make it into a crop nutrient and surfactant production facility along with an analytical lab, that will be used for fertilizer and water testing”.
Mar Vista wants to continue to create employment opportunities for the community as they grow and expand their business headquarters here in Corcoran. Mar Vista Resources is a joint venture between Buttonwillow Warehouse, The Tremont Lyman Group and Two Rivers Terminal. It was established in 2012 with a vision to be an independent and local fertilizer formulator that provides high quality specialty nutrient and surfactant products to growers thru the agriculture retailers in the California, and Arizona markets. 

Read 5 times
Published in Your Local News
Tina Botill

Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.

Website: thecorcoranjournal.net

Latest from Tina Botill

More in this category: « List of new laws taking effect First String Screening and Embroidery »
back to top