The Corcoran Journal

Mar Vista Resources purchased the former Homac facility on Patterson Street with the Help of Kings County EDC in March of 2016.
Jay Irvine the President and CEO said “We have been in the process of remodeling the former Homac facility to make it into a crop nutrient and surfactant production facility along with an analytical lab, that will be used for fertilizer and water testing”.
Mar Vista wants to continue to create employment opportunities for the community as they grow and expand their business headquarters here in Corcoran. Mar Vista Resources is a joint venture between Buttonwillow Warehouse, The Tremont Lyman Group and Two Rivers Terminal. It was established in 2012 with a vision to be an independent and local fertilizer formulator that provides high quality specialty nutrient and surfactant products to growers thru the agriculture retailers in the California, and Arizona markets.
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getRating() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 1101
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getRating() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 1062
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Mar Vista Resources ribbon cuttingWritten by Tina Botill
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mar Vista Resources, a nutrient and surfactant manufacture for agriculture held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on December 12 for their new warehouse, lab, office and packaging facility.
Mar Vista Resources purchased the former Homac facility on Patterson Street with the Help of Kings County EDC in March of 2016.
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net