The Corcoran Journal

27 Jan 2017

First String Screening and Embroidery

CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING-First String Screening &amp; Embroidery are the newest Corcoran Chamber of Commerce members. The chamber held a ribbon cutting last week to welcome the local business to their organization. Shown above are executive director of the chamber Lisa Shaw, chamber board member Kristie Hansen, Janet Watkins, city councilmember Pat Nolen, RAC Director Steve Brown, Larry Holquin, First String co-owner Steven Holquin, chamber board president Anita Roby, First String co-owner Marty Escobedo Jr., Christina Escobedo, Matt Madrid, Valerie Escamilla, chamber board member Linda Ptacek, chamber board member Kathy Betancourt, CUSD Superintendent Rich Merlo and chamber community liaison Mike Graville. CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING-First String Screening & Embroidery are the newest Corcoran Chamber of Commerce members. The chamber held a ribbon cutting last week to welcome the local business to their organization. Shown above are executive director of the chamber Lisa Shaw, chamber board member Kristie Hansen, Janet Watkins, city councilmember Pat Nolen, RAC Director Steve Brown, Larry Holquin, First String co-owner Steven Holquin, chamber board president Anita Roby, First String co-owner Marty Escobedo Jr., Christina Escobedo, Matt Madrid, Valerie Escamilla, chamber board member Linda Ptacek, chamber board member Kathy Betancourt, CUSD Superintendent Rich Merlo and chamber community liaison Mike Graville.

The Corcoran Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last week for their newest member First String Screening & Embroidery.

Owned by Steven Holquin and Marty Escobedo Jr., both of Corcoran, the local shop offers a variety of services. First String can do silk screening and embroidery on numerous items including shirts, hoodies, polos, uniforms, jerseys, jackets, hats, blankets, towels, totes and scarves. They also do car decals, stickers, car wraps, window stickers and banners for both residential and business customers.
“We would like the public to know that we are your friendly local screen printing shop where you can get custom work done for a great cost,” said co-owner Steven Holquin. “We can create and design graphics for you or you can create your own and send it to us, either way we can take care of all your screen printing, embroidery, and vinyl needs.”
The shop has been opened for one year at 1945 Dairy Avenue. Business hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to place an order contact Holquin or Escobedo at 762-7425 or email 1ststringscreening@gmail.com.

