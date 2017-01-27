The Corcoran Journal

Owned by Steven Holquin and Marty Escobedo Jr., both of Corcoran, the local shop offers a variety of services. First String can do silk screening and embroidery on numerous items including shirts, hoodies, polos, uniforms, jerseys, jackets, hats, blankets, towels, totes and scarves. They also do car decals, stickers, car wraps, window stickers and banners for both residential and business customers.

“We would like the public to know that we are your friendly local screen printing shop where you can get custom work done for a great cost,” said co-owner Steven Holquin. “We can create and design graphics for you or you can create your own and send it to us, either way we can take care of all your screen printing, embroidery, and vinyl needs.”

The shop has been opened for one year at 1945 Dairy Avenue. Business hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to place an order contact Holquin or Escobedo at 762-7425 or email 1ststringscreening@gmail.com.



