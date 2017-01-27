The Corcoran Journal

Owned by Steven Holquin and Marty Escobedo Jr., both of Corcoran, the local shop offers a variety of services. First String can do silk screening and embroidery on numerous items including shirts, hoodies, polos, uniforms, jerseys, jackets, hats, blankets, towels, totes and scarves. They also do car decals, stickers, car wraps, window stickers and banners for both residential and business customers.
“We would like the public to know that we are your friendly local screen printing shop where you can get custom work done for a great cost,” said co-owner Steven Holquin. “We can create and design graphics for you or you can create your own and send it to us, either way we can take care of all your screen printing, embroidery, and vinyl needs.”
The shop has been opened for one year at 1945 Dairy Avenue. Business hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to place an order contact Holquin or Escobedo at 762-7425 or email 1ststringscreening@gmail.com.
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getRating() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 1101
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getRating() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 1062
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
First String Screening and EmbroideryWritten by Tina Botill
- font size decrease font size increase font size
The Corcoran Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last week for their newest member First String Screening & Embroidery.
Owned by Steven Holquin and Marty Escobedo Jr., both of Corcoran, the local shop offers a variety of services. First String can do silk screening and embroidery on numerous items including shirts, hoodies, polos, uniforms, jerseys, jackets, hats, blankets, towels, totes and scarves. They also do car decals, stickers, car wraps, window stickers and banners for both residential and business customers.
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net