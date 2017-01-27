The Corcoran Journal

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
27 Jan 2017
Wadsworth and Cartwright receive recognitionWritten by Tina Botill
THE CORCORAN CITY Council recognized Jim Wadsworth (L.) and Mark Cartwright (R.) during a recent council meeting. Mayor Raymond Lerma (Center) presented the pair with resolutions thanking them for their service to the City of Corcoran. Wadsworth served on the council for 16 years and Cartwright was a council member for four years.
