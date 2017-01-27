The Corcoran Journal

Subscriber Login

27 Jan 2017

Wadsworth and Cartwright receive recognition

THE CORCORAN CITY Council recognized Jim Wadsworth (L.) and Mark Cartwright (R.) during a recent council meeting. Mayor Raymond Lerma (Center) presented the pair with resolutions thanking them for their service to the City of Corcoran. Wadsworth served on the council for 16 years and Cartwright was a council member for four years. THE CORCORAN CITY Council recognized Jim Wadsworth (L.) and Mark Cartwright (R.) during a recent council meeting. Mayor Raymond Lerma (Center) presented the pair with resolutions thanking them for their service to the City of Corcoran. Wadsworth served on the council for 16 years and Cartwright was a council member for four years.

