The Corcoran Journal

Your Local News


Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410

Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315

Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
01 Dec 2016

Virginia Navarro Zavala

Written by 

Visitation and services will be held Monday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel for Virginia Navarro Zavala, 86, who died Nov. 28.

Survivors include Rachel Austria (Ron) of Santa Maria, Yolanda Estorga (Bobby) of Corcoran, Gloria Lopez (Raul) of Lodi, Esther Zavala (Albert) of Santa Maria, Norma Zavala and Martha Zavala, both of Corcoran and Mark Andrew Zavala of Coalinga; 21 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Josie Zavala and granddaughter, Angela Austria.

Read 293 times
Published in Obituaries
Tina Botill

Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.

Website: thecorcoranjournal.net

Latest from Tina Botill

More in this category: « John L. Verissimo Raymond Chavarria »
back to top