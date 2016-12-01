The Corcoran Journal

Survivors include Rachel Austria (Ron) of Santa Maria, Yolanda Estorga (Bobby) of Corcoran, Gloria Lopez (Raul) of Lodi, Esther Zavala (Albert) of Santa Maria, Norma Zavala and Martha Zavala, both of Corcoran and Mark Andrew Zavala of Coalinga; 21 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Josie Zavala and granddaughter, Angela Austria.
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
01 Dec 2016
Virginia Navarro ZavalaWritten by Tina Botill
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Visitation and services will be held Monday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel for Virginia Navarro Zavala, 86, who died Nov. 28.
Published in Obituaries
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net