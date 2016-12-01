Mr. Chavarria was born in Hanford December 23, 1971. He worked as a furniture mover for five years. He is survived by many
relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria.
Arrangements were held under the direction of Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
01 Dec 2016
Raymond Chavarria
Services were held for Raymond Chavarria, who died October 21 in Tulare.
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net