The Corcoran Journal

Your Local News


01 Dec 2016

Raymond Chavarria

Written by 

Services were held for Raymond Chavarria, who died October 21 in Tulare.

Mr. Chavarria was born in Hanford December 23, 1971. He worked as a furniture mover for five years. He is survived by many
relatives and friends.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria.
 Arrangements were held under the direction of Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.

Obituaries
Tina Botill

Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.

Website: thecorcoranjournal.net

Latest from Tina Botill

