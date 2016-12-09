The Corcoran Journal

Rhonda was a resident of Lindsay, Ca. for 32 years. She was born in Los Angeles and was the daughter of the late Delbert Hunter and Lucy Guillery.

She is survived by her two sons and three daughters, Johnny Avalos, Rachel and Felicia Espinoza, Christina Bautista and Justin Yates. She also has eight grandchildren Isabelle, Ryanne, Rose, Jovanna and Ava Avalos, Israel and Nathan Espinoza, Aidan Bautista. Rhonda also had three great grandchildren who she loved very much. She is also survived by four sisters and three brothers, Gloria, Pam, Sonja, Karen, Delbert Jr., Tony and Jay.

Rhonda was a baker; she started out at her Aunts business, in the city of Torrance Winchell’s. She loved to bake. Thanksgiving and Christmas were always the best times of the year for her.

Rhonda was Native American (Choctaw) she worked very hard to trace her grandfather’s roots and was able to get her family registered with the Choctaw Tribe.

Rhonda was always known for opening her heart and her home to family and was always there as the auntie who was willing to help out and give help to anyone.

Family and friends were invited to join in honoring the life of Rhonda Espinoza at a memorial service, which was held Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia at 12 noon. Officiating the service was Minister Raphael Diaz from Corcoran.

