The Corcoran Journal

A native of Bakersfield, Mrs. Kilgore was retired from Fresno Unified School District as a food services manager.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Smith and Mindy Frazier; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a sister, Anivea Beshears.
09 Dec 2016
09 Dec 2016
Services were held Nov. 10 in Fresno for Fonda Beshears Kilgore, 78, who died Nov. 6.
A native of Bakersfield, Mrs. Kilgore was retired from Fresno Unified School District as a food services manager.
