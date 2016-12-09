The Corcoran Journal

Your Local News


09 Dec 2016

Dale Bates

Written by 

Dale Bates of Corcoran died in October and a Passover was held Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. at 1101 Letts Avenue.
No services were held.

Obituaries
Tina Botill

Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.

