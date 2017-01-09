The Corcoran Journal

09 Jan 2017

Nancy Caudillo

Services were held Dec. 16 at the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. for Nancy Caudillo, 47, who died Dec. 10 in Fresno.

Ms. Caudillo was a former resident of Corcoran.
Nancy’s incredible memory resulted in her being the family historian. She constantly astonished her brother and sisters with remembrances and detailed stories of the events of their lives.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Green; three sisters, Linda Greene Martinez, Alice Caudillo Engellenner and Kathleen Caudillo Luna; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel H. Caudillo, mother, Emma Caudillo, and brothers, David Marquez and Daniel Caudillo, Jr.
Remembrances may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were made under the direction of the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.

