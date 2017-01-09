The Corcoran Journal

Ms. Caudillo was a former resident of Corcoran.
Nancy’s incredible memory resulted in her being the family historian. She constantly astonished her brother and sisters with remembrances and detailed stories of the events of their lives.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Green; three sisters, Linda Greene Martinez, Alice Caudillo Engellenner and Kathleen Caudillo Luna; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel H. Caudillo, mother, Emma Caudillo, and brothers, David Marquez and Daniel Caudillo, Jr.
Remembrances may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements were made under the direction of the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Nancy CaudilloWritten by Tina Botill
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Services were held Dec. 16 at the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. for Nancy Caudillo, 47, who died Dec. 10 in Fresno.
Ms. Caudillo was a former resident of Corcoran.
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net