The Corcoran Journal

09 Jan 2017

Abel Lorenzo Flores-Andrade

Abel Andrade Abel Andrade

Services were held for Abel Lorenzo Flores-Andrade who died November 14 in San Francisco. 

Abel was born October 9, 1991 in Hanford, California to Antonio Cardenas Andrade and Josephine Flores Andrade.  He was the youngest of seven children. 
Abel enjoyed being with his family and friends, and was the life of the party. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Abel is survived by both parents; his siblings, Melissa Ramirez, Matthew Terronez, Marissa Terronez Rosales, Antonio Andrade, Jr., Ruth Carmen Andrade and Ramon Andrade; his girlfriend, Martha Elena Avila; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.

