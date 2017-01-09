Ponciano’s grandfather’s family was the first family of immigrants who moved to Corcoran in 1906. Ponciano was the youngest of eight children born to Manuel Tovar Gonzales and Juana Lomas Gonzales. He married his wife Anita in 1943. To their union were born 11 children.
Survivors include his children, Jessie Munoz, Joe Gonzales, Mary Gonzales, Victor Gonzales, Raymond Gonzales, Dolores Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Sylvia Marquez, Herman Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales and Paul Gonzales; 22 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita in 2000.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. prior to combined services. Following services interment will be at Corcoran District Cemetery. Arrangements were made under the direction of Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
Written by Tina Botill
Combined rosary and mass services were held Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for Ponciano Lomas Gonzales, 94, who died Dec, 4 in Fresno.
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net