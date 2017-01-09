The Corcoran Journal

Doris was born in Modesto January 27, 1941 to Robert Wilson and Vera Mae Jones Wilson. She moved to Alpaugh as a child. She worked for the County of Tulare as a librarian for 30 years. Doris was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist Church of Alpaugh.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Pryse; and children, Roger, Debbie and Kelvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Southern Baptist Church, P.O. Box 251, Alpaugh, CA 93201.
Doris PryseWritten by Tina Botill
Graveside services were held Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Corcoran Cemetery for Doris Pryse, who died Dec. 23 in Visalia surrounded by family.
Doris was born in Modesto January 27, 1941 to Robert Wilson and Vera Mae Jones Wilson. She moved to Alpaugh as a child. She worked for the County of Tulare as a librarian for 30 years. Doris was a longtime member of First Southern Baptist Church of Alpaugh.
