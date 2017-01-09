The Corcoran Journal

He was born and raised in Tulare, California on July 14, 1927, the son of James and Olive Davis. He and his five siblings later relocated and became life-long residents of Corcoran, California.
After high school he joined the U.S. Army in 1945 where he served with the 27th Infantry in Gifu, Japan. After serving with the Army he became self-employed in numerous business ventures throughout his life. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during this time in his life. He was actively involved in the Masonic Lodge and was presented with a 50 year membership award as a Master Mason.
He leaves his two children, Teri Davis of Kingsburg and Bobby Davis of Corcoran; his sister, Dorothy McDonald of Corcoran: five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services were held in Corcoran on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Angelican Church of the Epiphany located at 1001 Dairy at 11 a.m.
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Robert Ernest DavisWritten by Tina Botill
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Robert Ernest Davis, 89, died on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at the California Veteran’s Home in Fresno.
He was born and raised in Tulare, California on July 14, 1927, the son of James and Olive Davis. He and his five siblings later relocated and became life-long residents of Corcoran, California.
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net