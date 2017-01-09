The Corcoran Journal

He was born and raised in Tulare, California on July 14, 1927, the son of James and Olive Davis. He and his five siblings later relocated and became life-long residents of Corcoran, California.

After high school he joined the U.S. Army in 1945 where he served with the 27th Infantry in Gifu, Japan. After serving with the Army he became self-employed in numerous business ventures throughout his life. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during this time in his life. He was actively involved in the Masonic Lodge and was presented with a 50 year membership award as a Master Mason.

He leaves his two children, Teri Davis of Kingsburg and Bobby Davis of Corcoran; his sister, Dorothy McDonald of Corcoran: five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services were held in Corcoran on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the Angelican Church of the Epiphany located at 1001 Dairy at 11 a.m.