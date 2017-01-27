The Corcoran Journal

Mr. Brown was born in Kansas City Missouri on July 25, 1931. Bud served in the United States Navy. He worked for J.G. Boswell as an accountant for 20 years. Bud and his wife, Wanda lived in Corcoran for 75 years.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Kerstin LeMay; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda and his two sons, Pete Brown and Phillipp Brown.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getItemTags() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 109
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::getUserProfile() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 388
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItem::countItemComments() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/models/itemmultiimages.php on line 410
Deprecated: Non-static method K2ModelItemMultiImages::setDefaultImage() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 142
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 293
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationSite::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/plugins/system/k2multiimages/K2MultiImages/views/item/view.html.php on line 315
Deprecated: Non-static method JApplicationCms::getMenu() should not be called statically, assuming $this from incompatible context in /home/thecorco/public_html/libraries/cms/application/site.php on line 272
27 Jan 2017
Floyd P. Bud BrownWritten by Tina Botill
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 17 at Corcoran Cemetery at 11 a.m. for Floyd P. “Bud” Brown, 85, who died Jan. 9 in Modesto.
Published in Obituaries
Tina Botill
Tina is the Associate Editor at The Corcoran Journal. To contact her, please call the newspaper.Website: thecorcoranjournal.net