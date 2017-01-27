The Corcoran Journal

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel, 1030 Cardoso Avenue, Corcoran, followed by a reception.

Magdalene was born on June 11, 1928, in East Prussia, Germany, to Elise and Carl Franz. The family left East Prussia during World War II, relocating to central Germany as war refugees. Magdalene married Erwin Froehlich on June 15, 1950 and immigrated to the United States in 1951 arriving in Lemoore, California on November 11th of that year. Magdalene and Erwin made Corcoran their home in 1955, where they raised three children and participated in numerous community events.

Mrs. Froehlich was very active in the PTA, Cub Scouts, Thursday Club, “fan clubs” for her children’s athletic events, the German Club and the Corcoran Senior Center. Erwin and Magdalene were named the King and Queen of Corcoran for the Kings County 73rd Homecoming Parade in 2000 and Grand Marshals of the 2003 Corcoran Cotton Parade in recognition of their involvement in the community.

Mrs. Froehlich was predeceased by her husband Erwin, her son Carl, and her parents Elise and Carl Franz, and is survived by her children Robert (Peggy) of Simi Valley, CA, and Christine (Tom) of Pollock Pines, CA; daughter-in-law Sandra of San Jose, CA; grandchildren Christopher, Lauren Dunbar (Derek), Alexandra, Matthias, Anastasia and Ashley; and great grandchildren Paige and Mason. She is also survived by her sisters, Susanna Friedrich and Marianna Schaffer, sister-in-law Mila, brother-in-law Albert (Erika) and numerous nieces and nephews in Germany.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Corcoran Community Foundation, 1220 Jepsen Avenue, Corcoran, CA, 93212