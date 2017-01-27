The Corcoran Journal

27 Jan 2017

Lawrence Medrano Galvan, Sr.

 

Funeral services were held Thursday, January 19 at the New Life Tabernacle Church at 10 a.m. for Lawrence Medrano Galvan, Sr., 97, who died Jan. 7 in Hanford.

Mr. Galvan was born in Juarez, Mexico on October 3, 1920.  He served in the United States Army during WWII.  Mr. Galvan worked as a construction laborer for 70 years. 
He is survived by his granddaughter, Hope Campos and husband Adrian; his daughters Hortensia Castro and Louise Valdez; numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Mr. Galvan was preceded in death by his wife, Hope, son, Lawrence Jr., three daughters Alice, Barbara, and Nannette and grandson, Steve.
Visitation was held at New Life Tabernacle Church Wednesday, Jan. 18. Following today’s services, interment was at Corcoran District Cemetery.
Arrangements were made under the direction of the Bledsoe Family People’s Funeral Chapel.

