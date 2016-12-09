The Corcoran Journal

In what has become an annual tradition for District 2, Supervisor Valle and Assemblyman Salas gave away approximately 675 turkeys to families throughout the district at events held in Corcoran, Home Garden (Hanford), Avenal, and Kettleman City. The CA Resources Corporation, CrisCom Company, Hansen Ranches and Tule Trash are some of the sponsors that contributed to the effort.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Assemblyman Rudy Salas and the wonderful organizations that came through with their generous support this year,” said Supervisor Valle. “With their help, we were able to provide a healthy and happy Thanksgiving to many families in Kings County.”

Assemblyman Salas also commented on how the program provides for those in need.

“As we take time to gather with friends and to give thanks, we must also remember those around us who have not been as fortunate” said Salas. “Lending a helping hand to those in need is perhaps one of the best ways to show appreciation for our blessings.”

Sponsors contributed funds to purchase turkeys and food baskets which contained potatoes, gravy and stuffing.

“California Resources Corporation is honored to team up with Supervisor Valle and Assemblyman Rudy Salas to continue the annual tradition of providing turkeys to families in need through Operation Gobble,” said Gloria Williams-Community Outreach. “As a company that operates exclusively within the State of California, the men and women of CRC are proud to support our local communities where we all live and work, especially around the holidays.”

Supervisor Valle noted how important the program is for him and expressed his gratitude for the work done by Corcoran Emergency Aid.

“To be able to help so many families is both personally and professionally rewarding for me. This time of year is a time for giving thanks for all that we have. I am blessed to have wonderful friends and family and am proud to serve the communities of District 2,” Valle said. “I am pleased to partner with Mrs. Nolan and the Corcoran Emergency Aid to help make a difference during this Thanksgiving holiday. We do this for just one day out of the year. Mrs. Nolan and her staff and volunteers do this everyday year round.”